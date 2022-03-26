Cajun spices filled the air at the 6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cook-off, benefitting the Child Advocacy Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cajun spices filled the air, as local restaurants cooked up and served their best Cajun dishes for the 6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff.

Twenty-two teams were spread out in Cathedral Square as lines of folks waited to get their hands on some delicious samples.

“I ate the jambalaya, the crawfish, the Cajun sausage, I think about everything, I’m so full,” said Veronica Willis.

One of the teams, Dauphins prepared a slow-cooked beef tenderloin and cheese grits. They won first place, twice in the past, and hoped for another win.

“We’re trying to go. We won two out of I think there were four years, five years so we’re hoping to get one more,” said Steve Zucker with Dauphins.

FOX10 News had its own booth, with plenty of familiar faces. Our Hal Scheurich cooked up Crawnecuh Cajun hushpuppies with Creole sauce and Meteorologist Jason Smith emceed the event.

All the money raised went to the Child Advocacy Center. Andy Wynne, the executive director, said events like this one are the reason they can continue to help children who’ve been abused.

“Without it, we just can’t make it. So I mean it is, don’t know how to say it anymore, but it is, it’s essential, it’s just not necessary it’s essential to us,” said Wynne.

The Cajun Cook-off wasn’t possible during the Pandemic. After being away for two years, Wynne said he was elated to see everyone back together to help support their cause.

“You just see all the people here, the energy. I’ve been talking to all our sponsors and the restaurants that participated and I thank them and they go, ‘oh no, thank you for letting us be here,’ so I mean it’s just a bunch of good people.”

With folks happy and full and the Child Advocacy Center benefiting, you could say everyone walked away a winner.

FOX10 News is a proud sponsor of the 6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cook-Off.

