Elberta Sausage Festival kicks off Saturday
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Elberta Sausage Festival is back this weekend.
It kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. on Main Street in Elberta.
There will be plenty of German sausage, music and shopping from more than 100 vendors.
The sausage festival is a town fundraiser spearheaded by the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department.
Admission is free and the sausage dogs are $5.
