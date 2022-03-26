Advertise With Us
Elberta Sausage Festival kicks off Saturday

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Elberta Sausage Festival is back this weekend.

It kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. on Main Street in Elberta.

There will be plenty of German sausage, music and shopping from more than 100 vendors.

The sausage festival is a town fundraiser spearheaded by the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department.

Admission is free and the sausage dogs are $5.

