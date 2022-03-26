Former armored truck driver convicted of staging fake robbery charged with COVID fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former armored truck driver convicted of staging a fake robbery of his vehicle now faces charges that he defrauded the federal government out of COVID-19 relief funds – while he was in jail.

Jonah Tamoni Dewayan Bessard pleaded guilty in April of last year to bank theft, admitting that he stole more than $500,000 during the fake robbery.

A new indictment in Mobile’s federal court alleges that Bessard submitted a fraudulent application for funds under the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress created with the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The indictment alleges that Bessard – while he was in federal custody on the fake Brink’s truck robbery charge – filed fraudulent documents claiming he had owned a business since 2016 that had $104,000 in gross revenue in tax year 2020.

Bessard received the money in April last year. That was the same month he pleaded guilty to the bank fraud charge.

Bessard is far from alone – the government’s rush to put cash in the hands of people impacted by COVID-19 restrictions spawned a deluge of fraud. The Small Business Administration’s watchdog testified before Congress last year that that fraud from the Paycheck Protection Program and the agency’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program totaled about $80 billion.

Several people have been prosecuted for PPP fraud in Mobile’s federal court, including two other people who were in prison at the time their nonexistent businesses supposedly suffered harm during the pandemic. One of those defendants, Demetrius “Demetric” Richardson also faces a murder charge in Mobile.

Bessard previously admitted that he loaded up his Brink’s truck with cash belonging to New Horizon Credit Union in January 2021 and then drove to the Doug’s Quick Mart on Higgins Road. He bought coffee and then came back to the vehicle, where he feigned being the victim of a hold-up.

A judge sentenced Bessard to two years in prison. While he was in the Clarke County Jail in Grove Hill awaiting transfer to a federal prison, according to a second indictment handed up last year, Bessard had a “shank.” It was that indictment that the grand jury amended this week to add charges of wire fraud and conspiracy in connection to the Paycheck Protection Program.

If convicted of those offenses, Bessard faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, although the actual punishment likely would be less under advisory sentencing guidelines.

All during that time, he was in federal custody on the bank theft charge. He got two years for that and also faces a charge that he had a “shank” inside the Clarke County Jail in Grove Hill.

