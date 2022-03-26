Mobile Police Department gives a behind the scenes look at training exercises

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From the SWAT team, to the crime scene, to dealing with high-caliber weapons. The Mobile Police Department is constantly training to protect the community

“Our priority is the safety of the community,” said Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste.

While on a call, MPD officers can be faced with split-second decisions like telling the difference between a real weapon and a fake one. Which isn’t always the easiest thing.

“You can’t take time to decide whether it’s a real firearm or not because they want to go home too,” said Lieutenant Leland Terrell.

That quick decision-making gets put to the test with the shoot-don’t shoot virtual simulator.

Officers are given different interactive scenarios where they try and deescalate the situation and have to decide how to react as the scenario continues.

“He never really wanted to move away from that vehicle,” said Officer Brad Penton. “He was focused on that vehicle and you see now why he was focused on that vehicle. He had a gun in there that you couldn’t see.”

It’s also a chance to practice and review parts of the department’s use of force policy.

“Our use of force policy should guide how we deal with in particular potential deadly situations,” said Battiste.

Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste says the policy gets reviewed and refreshed on a regular basis. It’s a step-by-step progression but it’s also fluid based on the situation.

“We may also have to immediately show up, separate two people fighting, and then hopefully go back to talking about it,” said Terrell.

Battiste says the goal during every interaction is to resolve every situation as peacefully as possible and he urges the community to be cooperative with officers.

“Compliance gives us the best chance to resolve the matter without it escalating into something that can be detrimental to the law enforcement officer or the citizen,” said Battiste.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.