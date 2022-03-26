Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MPD seeks public’s help finding missing teen

Keyanna Sylvester
Keyanna Sylvester(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

According to MPD, Keyanna Sylvester ran away on Monday, March 21, 2022, and is believed to have spent time in Ocean Springs, Miss.

Keyanna Sylvester, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Moss Point, Miss., near Railroad Street and McInnis Avenue, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a white crop top, red long-sleeved shirt, red plaid pajama pants and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211; Ocean Springs Police Department; or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cajun spices filled the air, as local restaurants cooked up and served their best Cajun dishes...
Cajun spices filled the air at the 6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cook-off, benefitting the Child Advocacy Center
police lights
PPD investigates Friday night shooting in Prichard that left 1 dead
Fire shuts down Spring Hill Avenue
Shed fire shuts down part of Springhill Avenue
Students get hands-on history lesson at Colonial Day at Fort Conde
Students get hands-on history lesson at Colonial Day at Fort Conde