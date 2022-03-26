Multiple people shot near Citronelle
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting that killed two and left one wounded.
The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday on Lambert Cemetery Road near Citronelle. Sheriff’s officials said a man went inside a home, shot a woman and a man, then shot himself. Both men are dead. The woman was taken to an area hospital.
FOX10 has a crew on the scene and will have further details as they become available.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.