Multiple people shot near Citronelle

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting that killed two and left one wounded.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday on Lambert Cemetery Road near Citronelle. Sheriff’s officials said a man went inside a home, shot a woman and a man, then shot himself. Both men are dead. The woman was taken to an area hospital.

FOX10 has a crew on the scene and will have further details as they become available.

This is a developing story.

