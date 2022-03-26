Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

New information released into fatal shooting that killed two teens last week

The Mobile Police Department Homicide Unit is providing the first clue into what could help track down a cold blooded killer.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile Police Department Homicide Unit is providing the first clue into what could help track down a cold blooded killer.

MPD investigators say two teens were ambushed at a busy Mobile intersection last Friday. Now, they may have found a car linked to the shooting.

MPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the gold Lexus pictured below.

MPD seeks information on driver of car possibly involved in double murder
MPD seeks information on driver of car possibly involved in double murder

The two victims identified as 16-year-old Ja’kobi Freeman and 19-year-old Cameron Montgomery.

Ja’kobi’s mother Verjessica Harris is shocked at why their sons were targeted.

“Cam and Kobi been friends for a while and I never knew that anybody had any beef with them, especially Kobi or Cam,” Harris said. “I mean this was just so sudden for us.”

Cameron’s mother Chaquita Montgomery pleads for teens to put the guns down, so other parents won’t have to bury their children.

“Put the guns down! If ya’ll got a problem with each other do like we use to do and fight it out,” Montgomery said. “Ya’ll just don’t know what ya’ll do to us parents. Ya’ll are hurting us, it hurt us. You could be next! "

Now as both families have to plan two funerals, out of this tragedy they are just looking for answers so they can have peace.

“Right now I’m just trying to bury my son, and grieve and just try to get some kind of peace out of this after I lay my son to rest,” Harris said. “Because right now I’m not going to have peace.”

If you know who was driving the car pictured last Friday, call Mobile Police.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire shuts down Spring Hill Avenue
Shed fire shuts down part of Springhill Avenue
Students get hands-on history lesson at Colonial Day at Fort Conde
Students get hands-on history lesson at Colonial Day at Fort Conde
Elberta Sausage Festival kicks off Saturday
Elberta Sausage Festival kicks off Saturday
6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff set to spice things up
6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff set to spice things up
$5,000 reward offered for information on man who stole $34,000 worth of rods and reels in...
$5,000 reward offered for information on man who stole $34,000 worth of rods and reels in Orange Beach