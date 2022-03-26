Advertise With Us
One person killed late Friday night in Prichard, police are investigating

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death late Friday evening.

According to Prichard police officials officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Newsome Street at 11:25 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting incident. When officers arrived at the location they found one male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Prichard police have identified the victim as 48 year old Wayne Holcombe of Prichard

Prichard police are currently investigating this incident. They ask if anyone has any information about this crime to please contact the Prichard Police Major Crimes Division at 251 452-2211.

