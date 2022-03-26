Plenty of sunshine for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Happy Saturday! I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

High pressure has moved in, and we are now on a stretch to see plenty of sunshine and a warming trend on the way.

Making our way into this afternoon, plenty of sunshine will continue with daytime highs running near average in the lower-to-mid 70s.

If heading on out to the Downtown Cajun Cook-off, conditions are looking fantastic! And remember, you may see some familiar FOX10 faces there.

Heading into this evening, a light jacket might be needed. Temperatures will drop down to the lower-to-mid 60s by 8 PM, with skies staying clear.

Heading into the overnight hours, we will see lows drop down into the mid-to-upper 40s and the lower-50s.

Sunday continues to look just as nice, with daytime highs staying in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.

Rain chances return midweek, ahead of a cold front, with the current timing being mainly Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Have a great weekend!

