Students get hands-on history lesson at Colonial Day at Fort Conde

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The History Museum of Mobile hosted more than 1,000 students for Colonial Day at Fort Conde on Friday.

The attractions included black powder and sword fighting demonstrations. Students also had the opportunity to create colonial crafts, churn butter and try on period clothes.

Students told FOX10 that they loved all the colonial outfits. but they weren’t too eager to trade out their normal clothes for things like bonnets.

They said some of the biggest differences between now and then included using candles instead of electricity and the lack of cellphones.

