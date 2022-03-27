12th Annual Boys & Girls Club Pancake Breakfast had the cooks busy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pancakes, waffles, eggs and sausage -- oh my!!! The Optimist Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama was serving up the breakfast of champions for their 12th Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.

“The turnout is great. We were hoping for it ... We were praying for it and they showed up and they turned out and we are so pleased and grateful they did come. So it gets bigger and bigger every year,” said William Burks, III, Optimist Boys & Girls Club of South AL Director.

So many volunteers and sponsors were on hand to make it happen.

“We have some amazing young people in our community and they really do want to serve, they want to give. They want opportunities to feel like they are making a difference and they really are making a difference. And this is an excellent opportunity to give back,” said Jabaria Dent, Volunteer.

For Miss Mobile Bay -- Brianna Burrell -- it’s a cause close to her heart.

“I’m also a staff member at the Boys & Girls Club so please please support. Please donate. It is wonderful when we can impact our students and our kids because they are going to be the leaders of tomorrow,” said Burrell.

For $10 dollars folks got to enjoy the breakfast buffet. All the proceeds going to help continue the programs for the boys and girls -- programs and life lessons from mentors and volunteers who just want a make a difference.

“Really they’re the big heroes. They make a big impact on the lives of these kids. And just seeing the community come out and support it is a pretty wonderful thing,” said Russ Copeland, Optimist Boys & Girls Club Board Member and Volunteer.

The Optimist Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama is always looking for help. If you’d like to volunteer contact them or make a donation contact them at 251-232-8181.

