Many More Miles campaign holds shoe giveaway in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Many More Miles campaign helped some folks on the Eastern Shore walk away with new shoes.

The shoe giveaway held in Daphne was thanks to Baldwin Bone & Joint and partner City Hope Church. They collected more than a thousand pairs of shoes to help those in need.

“And the heart behind it (is) there are so many runners that go through shoes and they are fine for other people. They are just not good for running. And so we say bring those gently used shoes in and it has grown every single year,” said Pam Denham of Baldwin Bone & Joint.

This mark’s Baldwin Bone & Joint’s 18th year to participate in the campaign.

“Most of us take for granted a pair of shoes. So for people who need them, this is a big deal,” said Jenna Van Varden with City of Hope Church.

“The great thing is not only do we help people in our community, but we are actually going to partner with local organizations such as Waterfront Rescue Mission, Fostering the Gulf Coast and some other local organizations to get these shoes in the hands of people who need them,” Van Varden said.

