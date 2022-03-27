MFRD battles brush fire off Airport Boulevard

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department battled at brush fire in the wooded area behind Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 7400 block of Airport Boulevard Saturday.

The 911 call came in shortly before 5 p.m.

Firefighters said it was difficult to access the area and ended up bringing in a few hundred yards of hose to attack the blaze.

There was no word on what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

