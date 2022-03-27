Advertise With Us
Plenty of sunshine for Sunday

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Happy Sunday! I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

High pressure has moved in, and we are now on a stretch to see plenty of sunshine and a warming trend on the way.

Making our way into this afternoon, plenty of sunshine will continue with daytime highs running near average in the mid-to-upper 70s, with some areas breaking into the 80s.

Heading into this evening, a light jacket might be needed. Temperatures will drop down to the lower-to-mid 60s by 8 PM, with skies staying clear.

Heading into the overnight hours, we will see lows drop down into the mid-to-upper 40s and the lower-50s. Some patchy fog is possible overnight.

Monday continues to look just as nice, with daytime highs staying in the mid-to-upper 70s. and the lower-80s, with plenty of sunshine.

Rain chances return midweek, ahead of a cold front, with the current timing being mainly Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours. The SPC currently has the FOX10 viewing area outlined in a 2/5 and 3/5 risk zone for severe weather that day. Heading into Wednesday, stay weather aware and up to date with the forecast. As always, we will keep you informed on-air and online.

Have a great Sunday!

