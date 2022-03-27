Sausage festival draws crowds in Elberta

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds packed in Elberta Town Park Saturday for the Elberta German Sausage Festival.

Hungry crowds feasted on sausage and a host of other foods like German-style filled cabbage, potato salad, red beans and rice, just to name a few.

Vendors Ronald and Jan Long told FOX10 News it was their first time attending the festival.

“This is our first time at the Elberta Sausage Festival. It’s been a great turnout. This is Jan’s Jewels, earrings that she makes herself, custom creations, we’re out of Pensacola, Fla. We’ve had a great day today, wonderful weather, a wonderful turnout,” Ronald Long said

The sausage festival is a town fundraiser and spearheaded by Elberta’s Volunteer Fire Department, which started it back in 1978. The proceeds from the festival benefit them and other local nonprofit organizations.

If you missed Saturday’s festival, don’t worry. They will be holding another one Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.