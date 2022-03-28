City of Mobile Launches Website to Promote Hospitality as a Career

Visit Mobile, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand new website, WorkInMobile.com. Visit Mobile is partnering with the City of Mobile and several other organizations across the city to promote hospitality as a career and, in turn, help local businesses recover more quickly from the lingering effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the workforce.

“As some of the first faces visitors see when they come to our restaurants, hotels and attractions, the people in Mobile’s hospitality industry act as ambassadors for our city,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for our workforce to connect with local tourism businesses looking for talent, and Workinmobile.com is a big step toward doing just that.”

People who choose hospitality as a career, are choosing more than just a job. Welcoming visitors, helping them feel at home, and making sure they come back time and time again are just a few of the rewarding benefits.

“We really believe this will be game-changing for our local hoteliers, and soon our restaurants, attractions and other businesses that relate to travel and tourism,” said David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile. “Our mission is to promote hospitality as a career and connect the workforce to a multitude of career paths in our industry.”

“Hospitality wasn’t my chosen career path initially,” said Diana Moorer, general manager of Springhill Suites Mobile. “I was looking for a career that would give me joy and satisfaction. That’s when I stumbled into hospitality. A part-time night audit position turned into a job I loved and could grow in quickly. I didn’t plan on hospitality being a part of my life but it is certainly where I was meant to be.”

Applying for a job has never been more simple. When users land on the website, they will create their own profile. Once logged onto the site, users will see job cards that match their profile. WorkInMobile.com is a smart application, so it uses individual profiles and user preferences to filter out any non-matching positions to make searching easy.

Margo Gilbert, general manager of the Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa, said, “This application is going to allow hoteliers the opportunity to cast a much wider net and reach a broader group of individuals who may not realize the available jobs in our industry.”

“Travel and tourism accounts for more than 18,000 jobs throughout the city and more than $1.3 billion dollars in annual revenue,” Clark said. “We want those numbers to continue to grow so we can continue to make Mobile a premier travel destination for various types of travelers. We can do that through promoting hospitality as a career.”

This opportunity to expand hospitality as a career path is possible thanks to the partnership of the City of Mobile YES! Program, Mobile Area Lodging Corporation, Mobile Area Lodging Association, Alabama Tourism Department, Mobile County Public School System, University of South Alabama, Bishop State Community College, and Coastal Alabama Community College.

Mobilians ready to learn more and begin their next career can visit WorkInMobile.com.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.