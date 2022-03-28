Advertise With Us
FOX10 News wins three Abby awards

FOX10 News won three Abby awards. Pictured left to right, News Director Randy Merrow, Chief...
FOX10 News won three Abby awards. Pictured left to right, News Director Randy Merrow, Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith, Anchor Lenise Ligon, Assistant News Director Linda Jones, General Manager Eric Duncan.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News team picked up three awards at the annual Abby Awards in Birmingham on Sunday.

The ceremony honors the state’s Best in Broadcasting and is presented by the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

FOX10 won the ‘Breaking News: Severe Weather’ Abby for our coverage of Hurricane Ida’s landfall on the Gulf Coast.

Lenise Ligon won the Abby for Best Podcast for “Living It Up with Lenise.”

FOX10 News also brought home the Judges Award of Merit for our breaking news coverage of the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during a high school football game.

