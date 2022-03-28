Advertise With Us
Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant Program

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is so important to love the skin your in and there is a new program celebrating young women and African American history.

It is the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant Program. FOX10′s Shelby Myers sat down with Suntrese Maynard to talk more about it.

For more information on the program please visit this website: https://themaynard4foundation.org/miss-juneteenth

