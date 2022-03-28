Mobile County Commission approves $15 million for new downtown airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile County Commission agreed on a $15 million investment toward building the new downtown airport. It’s an investment that County Commission President Connie Hudson Stands behind.

“We’re happy with that investment,” said Connie Hudson. “It’s a great project. I think it has a lot of potential.”

$10 million will come as part of pay-as-you-go plans. Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry says that money will go directly to improving access to the airport.

“We need to expand Perimeter Road, we need to do some work on Military Road,” said Chris Curry. “We need to do some work on Dauphin Island Parkway and also the airport access road.”

The other $5 million will be broken down into five $1 million dollar increments. To help with other projects around the terminal.

“The contribution from the county could be used to fund the parking garage or other non-revenue producing entities within the terminal,” said Curry.

Curry says the county’s approval brings the total number of investments to $207 million out of an estimated $252 million project. The airport authority hopes to get the remaining $45 million through state and federal grants. Since airlines are responsible for covering the debt for the airports they serve, Curry hopes being debt-free will benefit customers in the long run

We hope that is lower cost for the airlines which in turn creates more competition for new airlines, more direct flights and lower fares for the customers,” said Curry.

