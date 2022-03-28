Recipe: Oven Pesto Shrimp Scampi

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

1 Pound Rouses Louisiana Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled and cleaned

Juice of 1 lemon

Kosher or sea salt, to taste

Cracked black pepper, to taste

½ stick unsalted butter

Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

¼ cup dry white wine

4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

2 (6.7 ounce) jars Rouses Pesto Alla Genovese

2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 (28 ounce) can San Marzano whole tomatoes

Rouses Pasta of choice, cooked according to package directions, or Rouses French Bread

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.

2. Combine all ingredients, except French bread or pasta, in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter is fully melted.

3. Pour mixture into a 9″x12″ baking dish. Place in preheated oven and bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes, or until shrimp have turned pink.

4. Serve with French bread for dipping or over your favorite pasta.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.