Recipe: Oven Pesto Shrimp Scampi
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Pound Rouses Louisiana Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled and cleaned
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Kosher or sea salt, to taste
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
- ½ stick unsalted butter
- Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 2 (6.7 ounce) jars Rouses Pesto Alla Genovese
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic
- 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
- 1 (28 ounce) can San Marzano whole tomatoes
- Rouses Pasta of choice, cooked according to package directions, or Rouses French Bread
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.
2. Combine all ingredients, except French bread or pasta, in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter is fully melted.
3. Pour mixture into a 9″x12″ baking dish. Place in preheated oven and bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes, or until shrimp have turned pink.
4. Serve with French bread for dipping or over your favorite pasta.
