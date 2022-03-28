Advertise With Us
Recipe: Oven Pesto Shrimp Scampi

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Pound Rouses Louisiana Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled and cleaned
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Cracked black pepper, to taste
  • ½ stick unsalted butter
  • Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
  • 2 (6.7 ounce) jars Rouses Pesto Alla Genovese
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic
  • 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
  • 1 (28 ounce) can San Marzano whole tomatoes
  • Rouses Pasta of choice, cooked according to package directions, or Rouses French Bread

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.

2. Combine all ingredients, except French bread or pasta, in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter is fully melted.

3. Pour mixture into a 9″x12″ baking dish. Place in preheated oven and bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes, or until shrimp have turned pink.

4. Serve with French bread for dipping or over your favorite pasta.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

