Sunny start to week will give way to Wednesday storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very mild start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll end up climbing back to the low 80s later this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine and decent weather for beach goers. As for what’s to come, our focus will be on Wednesday night. An approaching front could bring another round of strong to severe storms to the Gulf Coast so we’ll have to get weather aware again. Start prepping now. Friday will be a gorgeous day, but the weather could go downhill again this weekend. Rain chances look pretty high for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday through Friday with mornings in the 50s and 60s.

