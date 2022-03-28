Three wounded in overnight shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two shootings sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Mobile Police said officers were called to Springhill Medical Center around 12:40 a.m. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was treated for serious injuries, the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

At 2:50 a.m., police said another man arrived at University Hospital with gunshot wounds. He is also expected to survive.

Mobile Police have not revealed where the shootings happened.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.