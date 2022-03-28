Advertise With Us
Three wounded in overnight shootings

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two shootings sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Mobile Police said officers were called to Springhill Medical Center around 12:40 a.m. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was treated for serious injuries, the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

At 2:50 a.m., police said another man arrived at University Hospital with gunshot wounds. He is also expected to survive.

Mobile Police have not revealed where the shootings happened.

