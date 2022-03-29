Accident shuts down southbound Baldwin Beach Express

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Robertsdale Fire Department at midday Tuesday reports Southbound Beach Express between Wilters Street and East Silverhill Avenue has been shut down after accident.

A tractor pulling a trailer wrecked at one end of a bridge, blocking both southbound lanes, in a photograph published on social media by the fire department.

The driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. According to police, the driver said there was an equipment malfunction and he lost control and crashed into the barricade.

Authorities advise motorists to seek alternate routes.

FOX10 News has learned that officials will inspect the bridge to determine if there is any structural damage.

