Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Accident shuts down southbound Baldwin Beach Express

Accident shuts down southbound Baldwin Beach Express
Accident shuts down southbound Baldwin Beach Express(Hal Scheurich/WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Robertsdale Fire Department at midday Tuesday reports Southbound Beach Express between Wilters Street and East Silverhill Avenue has been shut down after accident.

A tractor pulling a trailer wrecked at one end of a bridge, blocking both southbound lanes, in a photograph published on social media by the fire department.

The Robertsdale Fire Department at midday Tuesday reports Southbound Beach Express between...
The Robertsdale Fire Department at midday Tuesday reports Southbound Beach Express between Wilters Street and East Silverhill Avenue has been shut down after accident.(Robertsdale Fire Department)

The driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. According to police, the driver said there was an equipment malfunction and he lost control and crashed into the barricade.

Authorities advise motorists to seek alternate routes.

FOX10 News has learned that officials will inspect the bridge to determine if there is any structural damage.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
WALA Midmorning Weather Update for March 29, 2022
Severe weather threat for Wednesday
Midmorning Weather Update for Tuesday March 29, 2022
Midmorning Weather Update for Tuesday March 29, 2022
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Mayor Stimpson announces compensation adjustments for all Mobile city employees