Art Classes with Coastal Makers

The following information was provided by Coastal Makers:

Coastal Makes Art Studio is downtown Mobile and often referred to as “my happy place” by their guests. There is so much inspiration, color, and joy vibing in this small studio. They offer art experiences to kids all the way to adults including the special needs community. We believe art is for everyone. It should be an experience. It is therapeutic & healing. No matter your skill level you, we have something for everyone.

We believe everyone is born with an artist ability. Our classes are designed to make a spark and light a fire within someone to help them recognize that they are capable of so much more than they thought.

Our most popular experience is the Crushed Glass & Resin classes. There is so much beauty in the broken. We take broken, unwanted, discarded glass and accessories to create the most unique pieces of art. What’s great about this experience is you don’t have to have accomplished drawing & painting skills to create something beautiful & wall-worthy!

Our class schedule can be found on our website or on Facebook. If you would like to book a private event, you can contact them directly. Summer Camps are open for enrollment, and they fill very fast. We work with the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society as well. We offer a class once a month for adults with special needs. We also offer a Free Community Art Class once a month as well. This opportunity gives others a chance to experience art that might not otherwise we able to commit to a class with a fee. But still gives them an opportunity to experience art. Our most popular experiences are Glass & Resin. We also have other artists in the studio teaching classes like Pyrography and Water coloring.

We are also a gallery and have a wide range of styles and artwork in various mediums for sale. We do work with Mobile Bay Keeper and help with fundraising efforts; we are also working with them to create a sculpture with trash & debris found in the local waterways to help bring awareness to protecting our waterways and local animal life.

Our art experiences: Glass & Resin Pyrography (Wood burning)

Stained Glass Suncatchers Watercoloring Palette Knife Painting Wooden Door Hangers Venetian Plaster

Paint & Sip

Types of Events we can accommodate:

Girls Night Out Date Night Corporate/Team Building Conventions Spousal Events Birthday Parties- All Agesd Afterschool & Homeschool Art lessons

70 N Joachim Ste F Mobile AL 251-455-2909 coastalmakers.com

coastalmakers@gmail.com

