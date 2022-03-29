Ask a COVID-19 Question, Is Vertigo a symptom?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In checking the FOX10 News Mailbag, the latest Ask A COVID Question wants to know, “Is vertigo a symptom of the new COVID BA.2 sub-variant?”

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to Mobile Infirmary Health Systems for the verified answer.

Dr. Daren Scroggie, Chief Medical Informatics Officer and Rheumatologist, first points to some key differences in the structure of the newer variant vs the original Omicron, which mainly affects transmission and partially allows for resistance to prior immunity.

“The newer variant results in higher number of virus in the nose and seems to cause more infections. It also is not as easy for existing monoclonal antibodies to neutralize,” explained Dr. Scroggie.

“All the symptoms of original COVID seem to be present in the new variant, but reports for Europe indicate less problems with loss of sense of smell or taste and more complaints of gastrointestinal illness (diarrhea), also dizziness and fatigue.”

Medical experts say it is not clear if these symptoms result in lingering problems versus the original virus, but suggest that people experiencing unexplained dizziness and nausea that may be due to omicron BA2 should isolate and see about getting tested.

FOX10 News also received the following response from Dr. Karen Landers, with the Alabama State Health Department:

During the COVID 19 pandemic, some medical articles have indicated that persons with COVID 19 may have dizziness as a symptom during the time of illness and afterwards. Scientists are still learning more about COVID 19 and various effects of the virus, including inflammation in various organ systems. When persons have symptoms such as vertigo, it is important that they discuss this with their healthcare provider in order to obtain advice regarding management.

