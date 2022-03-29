Bay Minette family’s home damaged by fire, pleads for help

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Bay Minette family is pleading for help after a fire devastated part of their home. They set up a GoFundMe with hopes it will make a big difference.

Fortunately, their home was left standing. The tough part is footing the bill, which is over $20,000.

An electrical fire erupted in the middle of the night about two weeks ago. Kristina Hadley happened to still be awake and smelled the smoke. She immediately called 911 and woke up her family. They rushed outside as first responders arrived.

“We started to see the smoke coming out of the eaves of the house outside, and I was like a mad maniac,” said Hadley. “My daughter was like mom calm down, calm down. I said, ‘no, this is the time to freak out.’”

Thankfully, the family escaped unscathed.

“I thank the good Lord they got out because if she hadn’t have noticed it, they’d all have burned up in the house that night,” said Franklin Hadley, Kristina’s husband.

Now, the family is living off a generator and bearing the cost of $21,000 to fully repair the wiring.

“It hit us by surprise when we were getting quotes, and that quote of 21,000, I just didn’t know where it was going to come from,” said Kristina. “I don’t really get on the internet a whole lot, and someone suggested to do the GoFundMe page.”

So far, only $400 dollars has been raised, and there’s a long way to go. The family said they are thankful for every person who has donated so far.

“People are just gracious, and we’re so thankful,” she said. “We know God is going to bring us through it, no matter what.”

The Hadley’s also said they are eternally grateful to all the first responders who put out the fire that night.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

