Construction underway for Miracle League park for children with special needs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Step by step crews are in the early phases of building the Miracle League of West Mobile: Schmidt Family Park.

“We need one in Mobile County to help our children,” said Donnie Brown with Alabama Pecan Developer.

It’s a first-of-its-kind park for the Mobile area that will have baseball fields for children with special needs.

“It’ll be a turf field with a hard surface where you can roll wheelchairs and wide lanes for the baselines where they can have buddies to help them,” added Brown.

Construction has already begun. When finished the plan is to have baseball fields and a playground that will be managed by the Mobile County Public School System.

“It’s going to provide opportunities for children with special needs to get out there and play baseball, to play on a playground, and to have fun because all children deserve to have fun,” said Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System.

The goal is to have the first field open next year and some can’t wait.

“I’ve lived in communities that have them and the children do love them because it is the first time many of them have had to do the activities in a park that other children do,” said Eunice Hartley.

“The special needs kids have always been overlooked and I’ll be willing to participate and help in any way I can,” said Eddie Brown. “I’ll be one of the ones up there cheering them on.”

The school system is looking to raise another million dollars through grant money from the state but it also depends on donations.

If you’d like to help you can click this link to donate any amount: https://www.mcpss.com/miracleleague

