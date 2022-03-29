EXCLUSIVE: Innocent bystander speaks out after being shot in Theodore

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman who was hit by a stray bullet while she was working, is talking about that life-changing moment for the very first time.

Viktoria Cunningham is telling her story, after the man accused of pulling the trigger was recently added to Mobile’s Most Wanted list.

Trenteon King, Mobile's Most Wanted. (Mobile Police Department)

Back on March 10th Cunningham and another innocent bystander were shot at the M & M Food Mart in Theodore.

The alleged shooter, Trenteon King, is accused of firing those shots.

According to detectives, King and the other man bumped into each other inside the store.

One thing led to the next outside, and King pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Cunningham, an employee, at the store taking one of those bullets.

“I was standing behind the counter and I got hit,” Cunningham said. “Once I realized that I was hit I went to the back and I really don’t remember anything after that.”

The other woman shot suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

Cunningham says she’s grateful to be alive.

“He hit me in my forearm and the bullet traveled and it shattered my elbow and it’s actually still in my shoulder,” she said. “Other than that you know the pain it’s there but I’m still alive and I’m grateful for it.”

Cunningham says King was a regular customer there and isn’t angry at what he allegedly did to her, but how he handled the situation.

“It wasn’t like I got robbed or he was trying to shoot me you know I was just an innocent bystander,” she said. “A lot of young people now they’re just full of so much anger and they resort to guns and violence because they have no other way of releasing that anger. So I’m not angry with him at all and honestly I feel kind of bad for him.”

Now, Cunningham only asks for King to turn himself into police before more innocent people are hurt.

According to jail records, King has been in and out of Metro half a dozen times while waiting to stand trial on a murder charge.

If you know where he is, call Mobile Police.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.