Juveniles arrested in Baldwin County during Spring Break
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County Spring Break operation led to the arrests of 16 minors.
The juveniles faced the following charges:
12 Minor in Possession of Alcohol
4 Minor in Possession of Tobacco
1 Reckless Driving
1 Possession of a Controlled Substance
1 Possession of Marijuana
1 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
1 Pistol w/o a Permit
