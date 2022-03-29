Advertise With Us
Juveniles arrested in Baldwin County during Spring Break

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach welcome Louisiana residents looking for summer beach destinations
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County Spring Break operation led to the arrests of 16 minors.

The juveniles faced the following charges:

12 Minor in Possession of Alcohol

4 Minor in Possession of Tobacco

1 Reckless Driving

1 Possession of a Controlled Substance

1 Possession of Marijuana

1 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 Pistol w/o a Permit

