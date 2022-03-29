Juveniles arrested in Baldwin County during Spring Break

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County Spring Break operation led to the arrests of 16 minors.

The juveniles faced the following charges:

12 Minor in Possession of Alcohol

4 Minor in Possession of Tobacco

1 Reckless Driving

1 Possession of a Controlled Substance

1 Possession of Marijuana

1 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 Pistol w/o a Permit

