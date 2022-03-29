Level 4 severe weather threat for Wednesday

Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

The entire FOX10 viewing area has been upgraded to a level 4 (Moderate) risk zone for Wednesday. The threat for strong to severe storms is rising, with the main timing for the line to be around Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours heading into Thursday morning.

It is important to stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts when going to bed Wednesday night.

All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes.

For your Wednesday, we will stay pleasant and breezy during the afternoon. Sunshine with a mix of clouds will be present, with daytime highs in the lower-80s. Isolated showers will begin to move in around 5/6 PM, and the main squall line pushing through after sunset.

The greatest risk of severe weather remains NW of I-65.

Waking up Thursday, we will be greeted with sunshine and temperatures maxing out in the upper-70s. Sunny skies will continue into Friday, but rain chances ramp up once again heading into the weekend.

Have a great evening!

