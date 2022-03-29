Advertise With Us
MHP cracks down on I-10 speeders, reckless drivers

By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -“We’ve heard the complaints. We’ve seen the complaints.”

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol is talking about all the comments they get from drivers concerned about the speeding and reckless driving on Interstate 10.

“Careless drivers. Excessive speeding. Tailgating,” he said.

That’s why members of MHP Troop K we’re out Tuesday saturating the interstate with patrols from state line to state line.

“So every trooper in the district will be working along I-10 at some point or all at one time in one point,” Robertson said. “What that does is concentrate troopers in specific areas to let the driver know they need to pay attention to what they are doing.”

Robertson added the numbers are sobering. He said in 2022, Troop K has worked 582 traffic accidents in their district.

“We’re trying to curb those numbers,” he said. “We’re trying to get them down. If people would put their phones down and allow extra distance between cars, slow down and buckle up and never drive impaired, we can fix those numbers. It’s not about the ticket, it’s about a knock on the door saying a loved one is either seriously injured or killed in an accident.”

