Mobile city employees set to see minimum wage and cost of living increase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile city employees are about to see more green in their paycheck.

The extra cash thanks to a pay raise that is set to start rolling in next month. One of the many departments benefitting, public works.

“It’s the best thing that could have happened to the employees in public service,” said Wesley Young, President of the Mobile Public Service Workers.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson making the pay change announcement Tuesday morning. It includes a citywide 2.5% cost of living increase and a nearly 30% minimum wage increase for city workers to more than $15 an hour. The minimum wage increase will affect about 300 people.

“It’s absolutely a business decision and companies and other municipalities are struggling with this same issue, but we decided to try and get ahead of it or at least stay abreast of it,” Mayor Stimpson said.

The increases will cost the city about $3.8 million this year.

These changes come six months after the city already gave a 5% cost of living increase.

Mayor Stimpson says the decision is because of rising inflation and the difficulty keeping a good workforce.

“We know that a lot of companies that are offering a lot more money for similar services and so we have to keep qualified employees,” Stimpson said.

To pay for this, the city is using a surplus of funds and cost savings from this year.

Part of the plan also includes bringing back merit raises for the first time in 15 years which will start next fiscal year.

For Mobile Public Service Workers, they are happy to see some changes, but want to see more.

“More work has to be done,” Young said. “When they talk about the merit system that’s merit raises that’s what the employees work under the merit system, they’re supposed to get a merit raise every year.”

The city is also conducting surveys of nearby cities to see how their pay stacks up. Depending on the results more pay adjustments could come.

