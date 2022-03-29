Mudbottom Revival Dog River Music Festival 2022

The following information was provided by event organizers:

For the seventh consecutive year, Dog River Clearwater Revival (DRCR) is proud to host the Mud Bottom Revival Music Festival – a fun afternoon created to raise awareness and funds. This year, the event is set for Sunday, April 24 at the end of Riviere Du Chien Road (3619 Riviere Du Chien Road) from 2PM to 6PM. This year’s music lineup features Marcia Ball with Symone French opening the show.

Attendees of this family-friendly fundraising event are invited to bring coolers, picnic blankets and chairs to enjoy an afternoon of live music under a shaded oak-covered spot on the banks of beautiful Dog River. No pets are allowed. There will be food available for purchase from Smokin’ Gringos food truck and Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream.

Sponsorships are available now for this spring fundraising event. The deadline for sponsorship and contributor information to be included on promotional material is April 1, 2022. Sponsors will be allowed early entry to the site and a spot in the sponsors-only lot. For more information on sponsorship benefits and levels, ranging from $250 to $2500, visit https://dogriver.org/news/the-7th-annual-mud-bottom-revival-music-festival/.

Sponsors committed to-date include: Matt & Elizabeth Adams, Buckhaults Family, Cammies Old Dutch, Pat & Susan Coffey, dakinstreet architects, Deaton Family, Kennon and Lisa Drew, (match w/ Bank of America), Elcan & Associates, Inc., Goldstein’s Jewelers, HUB international Gulf South, Nate & Ali Jones, Russell & Billie Goodloe, Drs. John & Candace Harsany, Keith Air Conditioning Inc., Mobile Import Salvage, Rejuvenation Medspa, Saunders Yachtworks, Shropshire Family, Dr. and Mrs. Steve Willis, and The Legends.

Tickets go on sale on Mardi Gras Day – March 1st! Tickets are expected to sell out quickly!

ABOUT THE MUSIC

ABOUT MARCIA BALL - With her new album, Shine Bright, Marcia Ball has put together the most musically substantial, hopeful and uplifting set of songs of her five-decade career. Produced by Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) and recorded in Texas and Louisiana, Shine Bright contains twelve songs (including nine originals), ranging from the title track’s rousing appeal for public and private acts of courage to the upbeat call to action of Pots And Pans, a song inspired by renowned Texas political writer and humorist Molly Ivins.

Ball, the 2018 Texas State Musician of the Year, has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage. Her rollicking Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world. With each new release, her reputation as a profoundly soulful singer, a boundlessly talented pianist and a courageous, inventive songwriter continues to grow. Her love of the road has led to years of soul-satisfying performances at festivals, concert halls and clubs. The New York Times says, “Marcia Ball plays two-fisted New Orleans barrelhouse piano and sings in a husky, knowing voice about all the trouble men and women can get into on the way to a good time.” The Houston Chronicle says simply, “She’s as perfect as an artist can be.”

ABOUT SYMONE FRENCH

Formed in late 2018, Symone French & the Trouille (pronounced “TROO-YAY”) Troupe has gained considerable momentum as one of the Gulf Coast’s most promising musical acts.

The Troupe, who approaches French’s original tunes of love and love lost with a collaborative touch, manages to blend their different musical styles ranging from funk, rock and soul to create a sound that is truly unique and captivating.

The group’s namesake, Symone French, has worked earnestly to establish herself as a vocal powerhouse since beginning her career in 2014. Throughout her journey, French has participated in televised talent competitions, recorded two EPs and opened for various touring acts (Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, anyone?). Most recently, she was recognized by Mobile Bay Magazine as one of their 2019 artists to watch.

If you are well versed in the Mobile music scene, Tre Norman (rhythm guitar), Frankie Crawford (lead guitar) and Justin Skinner (drums) should be no strangers to you, having played in the Chad Davidson Band, among others. Even more familiar, would be that of Christian Heiden (bass). Heiden and French began playing music in 2014 as part of the now defunct Infant Richard & the Delta Stones. Fortunately, the pair reunited and joined the aforementioned trio to form what is now known as The Trouille Troupe.

About Dog River Clearwater Revival (DRCR)

DRCR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the water quality of Dog River and its tributaries. All DRCR programs, projects and volunteer effort work toward this ambitious goal. For more information about DRCR, visit www.dogriver.org.

FACT SHEET

DOG RIVER CLEARWATER REVIVAL

• Installed over 5,000 storm drain markers designating Dog River Watershed.

• Established & maintains oversight of water quality monitoring resulting in scientific data of the health of the Dog River.

• Spearheaded the renaming of Luscher/Navco Park to Dog River Park to increase awareness of the river.

• Wetland restoration projects at Dog River Park.

• Partnered with US Parks Service to establish the 11-mile Scenic Blueway along Dog River with six (6) kayak launches to date.

• Partnered with AL Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (ADCNR) and Mobile Bay National Estuary Program (MBNEP) to erect two dozen ‘You are Entering the Dog River Watershed’ road signs increasing watershed awareness.

• Implemented a wetland restoration project on Halls Mill Creek to benefit the West Indian Manatee and Red Belly Turtle. (NFWF grant)

• Execute both Upper and Middle Dog River Zones of the Annual Alabama arm of the International Coastal Cleanup. (ADCNR and People Against a Littered State (PALS) sponsored)

• Spearheaded the removal of 26 derelict vessels from the watershed (partnered with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) and Ocean Conservancy).

• Partnered with DISL and Ocean Conservancy to distribute 50 ‘No Anchor’ signs to waterfront property owners.

• Team with others to sponsor Rain Barrel, Muddy Water Watch, Living Shoreline and Water Quality Testing workshops to help educate residents about living responsibly in such a delicate watershed.

• Led the way to the creation, installation and continued monitoring of the City’s only Litter Trap located on Eslava Creek keeping 517 cubic yards of debris from entering Dog River. (Continuing partnership with the City of Mobile)

• Spearheading the design and installation of a 2nd Litter Trap on Bolton Branch.

• Partnered with MBNEP and others to update the Dog River/ Watershed Management Plan.

• Given over 150 Watershed Awareness presentations throughout Dog River Watershed.

