Recipe: Strawberry Bacon Cheese Ring & White Cheddar Cranberry Cheeseball

Alicia with The Gathering Place Catering prepares two of her delicious appetizers on Studio 10! These are perfect for your next party or gathering of any size.

STRAWBERRY BACON CHEESE RING:

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound sharp cheddar cheese

1 small onion diced grated

1/2 cup bacon crumbles

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Strawberry preserves

STEPS:

Toast pecans in a large skillet over medium-high heat until fragrant and slightly browned. Remove pecans from skillet to cool. Set aside a few tablespoons to garnish the cheese ring before serving if desired. Shred cheese then add to a large mixing bowl. Add grated onion, mayo, cayenne pepper and toasted pecans then mix until thoroughly incorporated. Spoon mixture into form pan. Cover with plastic wrap then refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Remove cheese ring from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving. When ready to serve, sprinkle reserved pecans on top of ring then spoon strawberry preserves into the center of the ring. Serve with crackers.

WHITE CHEDDAR CRANBERRY CHEESEBALL:

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup chopped pecans

8 ounces cream cheese, room temp

1 ½ cups shredded sharp white cheddar cheese

2/3 cup Craisins, or dried cranberries

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup green onion, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon minced fresh rosemary, optional

STEPS:

Prepare pecans ahead of time: cook in a pan over medium-high heat, stirring often until slightly browned and fragrant; about 5 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely on a plate. Place all remaining ingredients (except pecans) in a large bowl and stir well until completely mixed. You may need to mix by hand as it will be very thick. Shape mixture into an even ball, about 4-inches in diameter. Roll ball in chopped pecans to evenly coat outside.Serve immediately with crackers or bread. Or store covered in fridge 1-2 days until ready to serve.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

A Gathering Place Catering

We specialize in Catering and Food Design. Our goal is to create magic at our clients table whether it be an intimate setting or for a large crowd. We offer full custom catering services for Corporate events, birthday parties, weddings, showers, Mardi Gras functions and more. We are located in Chatom, AL and service the Gulf Coast from Pensacola to Baton Rouge.

Contact us at (251)447-6755 or reach out and follow us on FB @agatheringplacecatering.

We are excited about the response we have gotten during the 2022 Nappie Awards. Best Caterer, Best Chef, Best Small Business to work for (under 50 employees) and Mobile Bay’s Best New Business less than 2 years old. Nominations end On April 3rd.

www.facebook.com/agatheringplacecatering

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.