Santa Rosa, Escambia schools cancel Wednesday after-school activities due to severe weather threat

Severe Weather
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County School District (Florida) and Santa Rosa County District Schools canceled all after-school activities scheduled for Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

School is expected to be in session as scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service has placed southwest Alabama, southeast Mississippi and the northwest Florida Panhandle under a Level 4 moderate risk of severe storms for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

