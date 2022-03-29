Severe weather threat for Wednesday

(WALA) - Midmorning shows a decent supply of sunshine with temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll warm to the low 80s this afternoon.

Our focus will be on the upcoming severe weather threat that arrives tomorrow. Winds could reach 40 mph during the daytime hours Wednesday, but the main severe weather threat won’t begin till after 6 p.m. All modes of severe weather are possible yet again. Heavy rain, tornadoes, straight line winds, and hail could show up with these storms.

Make sure you have a way to get warnings and start getting prepared today.

The next big chance for rain will come on Saturday.

