Severe weather threat for Wednesday

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The chance of fog exists to start your Tuesday so drive with caution as you leave the house. Highs today will return to the low 80s again, but there won’t be any rain. Our sky will be Partly Sunny and the winds will start to ramp up ahead of tomorrow night’s severe weather threat. Winds could reach 40mph during the daytime hours Wednesday, but the main severe weather threat won’t begin till after 6 p.m. All modes of severe weather are possible yet again. Heavy rain, tornadoes, straight line winds, and hail could show up with these storms. Make sure you have a way to get warnings and start getting prepared today. The next big chance for rain will come on Saturday.

