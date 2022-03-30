Baldwin County community preparing for another round of severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Another round of storms are coming through the Baldwin County area Wednesday. A level four threat with possible tornadoes.

Farmers are getting ready for Wednesday’s storms as well as local business owners.

Those high winds could mean considerable damage to crops.

Lawrence Gardner a farmer on Gardner’s Berry Farm is still recovering after Hurricane Sally devastated them back in 2020.

“It’s been a chore and we’re not gonna be back to where we were pre Sally for a couple of years,” Gardner said. “And we just hope that the events like we’re expecting Wednesday night and Thursday don’t do us any more damage. "

One business owner says she hasn’t had time to fully recover after last week’s severe weather.

Heather Naquin who owns Southern Crafters Vinyl says she waited the storm out inside her store but one of her side doors was almost ripped away.

Across the street she also saw her neighbors roof blown off in the middle of the road.

Now, she says she’ll be more prepared.

“I mean I’ll definitely, now that I know, I’ll definitely come back up here and probably just clear everything out of that room,” Naquin said.

Baldwin County EMA Director Zachary Hood says after the storms we saw last week people should have a plan in place.

“Last week, it was a good opportunity to kind of dust your tornado plans off and practice your family tornado drill,” Hood said. “But what’s important is that you just keep a check on your neighbor, your community, and just let everyone know heads up the probability that we will have severe weather in the afternoon on Wednesday evening is very very high.”

People are encouraged to stay weather aware, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts, know a safe place to go to, and have a plan.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.