Bayfront Park in Coden to close Thursday for yearlong construction and renovation project

CODEN, Ala. (WALA) - Bayfront Park at 15961 Dauphin Island Parkway in Coden will close to the public at dusk on Thursday for infrastructure and amenity improvements, as approved Monday by the Mobile County Commission.

Construction and renovation at the 20-acre park on Mobile Bay are expected to take about a year, county officials announced.

Renovation will include construction of a pocket beach as well as new restroom, park office, new playground, parking areas, boardwalk and pavilions. Designated conservation areas within the park, wetlands and coastal birding habitats, will continue to be protected.

“The pocket beach will be a protected area that creates another public access point on the western shore of Mobile Bay for swimming, paddling and other uses,” said Mobile County District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt. “Once complete, Bayfront Park, along with the recent acquisition of Cedar Point Pier, will provide destination points on Dauphin Island Parkway for local residents and visitors to Dauphin Island.”

Park improvements are part of Mobile County Commission’s multi-year parks improvement initiative that includes $35 million for increased public access to water through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) and other sources. Funding for Bayfront Park’s waterfront improvements comes from Alabama Trustee Implementation Group (ALTIG) Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Assessment Trustees.

