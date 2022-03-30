BUNNY HOP Returns for the 17th Year

Bring your Easter basket and hippity-hop to the annual Bunny Hop sponsored by the Red Shoe Krewe of Ronald McDonald House Charities Mobile. This event will be held outside on Sunday, April 3rd 1PM– 3PM at Geri Moulton Children’s Park in front of USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Bunny Hop will feature family-friendly activities including games, face-painting, cotton candy and more! Tickets can be purchased for children (ages 3 – 10) for $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Parents and infants are welcome free of charge. Proceeds from Bunny Hop directly benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, which is a “home-away-from-home” for families with hospitalized children. For tickets, please see any Red Shoe Krewe member, call 251-694-6873 or visit www.rmhcmobile.org. The Bunny Hop fundraiser is organized annually by the Red Shoe Krewe, a group of high school juniors and seniors who volunteer their time and serve as young ambassadors for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile. For more information about the Red Shoe Krewe, visit www.rmhcmobile.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile provides a supportive home environment offering care, compassion and hope to families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals. In the last 22 years, Ronald McDonald House in Mobile has served over 10,500 families from around the Gulf Coast, across the country and around the world. For more information, visit rmhcmobile.org or call (251) 694.6873

