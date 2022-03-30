Clarke County opening ‘safer places’ ahead of severe weather threat

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Safer places are opening in Clarke County today ahead of the severe weather threat.

Thomasville:

Pineview Baptist Church in Thomasville will open the church fellowship hall at 5 p.m. as a safer place. No pets are allowed. Bring your medications, snacks etc.

Jackson:

The City of Jackson will open the old armory building on Coffeeville Road at 5 p.m. as a safer place. Bring you own chair, snacks, medications, etc. No alcohol or pets are allowed.

Grove Hill:

Tompkins Baptist Church on Highway 43 in Grove Hill will open at 5 p.m. as a safer place. Enter on lower level, north side of building. Prefer no pets. Bring your own snacks, medications, etc.

Grove Hill United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 5 p.m. as a safer location. No pets allowed. Bring your own snacks, medications, etc.

