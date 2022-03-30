Advertise With Us
Clarke County opening ‘safer places’ ahead of severe weather threat

(Nino Rasic | Gray Media)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Safer places are opening in Clarke County today ahead of the severe weather threat.

Thomasville:

Pineview Baptist Church in Thomasville will open the church fellowship hall at 5 p.m. as a safer place.  No pets are allowed.  Bring your medications, snacks etc.

Jackson:

The City of Jackson will open the old armory building on Coffeeville Road at 5 p.m. as a safer place.  Bring you own chair, snacks, medications, etc.  No alcohol or pets are allowed.

Grove Hill:

Tompkins Baptist Church on Highway 43 in Grove Hill will open at 5 p.m. as a safer place.  Enter on lower level, north side of building.  Prefer no pets.  Bring your own snacks, medications, etc.

Grove Hill United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 5 p.m. as a safer location.  No pets allowed.  Bring your own snacks, medications, etc.

