Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Clerk doused with gasoline and set on fire by woman at store near Pensacola

Crime scene tape over police lights.
Crime scene tape over police lights.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A woman doused a clerk with gasoline and set her on fire Wednesday at a store near Pensacola, deputies said.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Circle K on North W Street at Massachusetts Avenue.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the woman had a gas can when she walked into the store and splashed the victim. Witnesses said the suspect then lit a match and set the victim on fire.

Another employee rushed in to help the victim and was also burned. The clerk suffered severe, life-threatening burns.

The suspect has been arrested, but deputies have not released her name.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Staying safe with the FOX10 News app
Staying safe with the FOX10 News app
People enjoying Dauphin Island beach
Vacation rental companies on Dauphin Island warning out-of-town guests about possible severe weather
Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Afternoon Weather Update for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Severe storms expected tonight