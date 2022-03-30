Eight Mile man gets year in prison for destroying evidence of illicit images

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eight Mile man got a year in prison Tuesday for destroying evidence of sexually explicit images of children.

James Baxter pleaded guilty in December to destruction and alteration of records. Had he been caught with actual child pornography, his punishment likely would have been significantly more severe. The average sentence in fiscal year 2019 for non-production child pornography offenses was more than 8½ years, according to a June report by the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

In addition to the prison time, Senior U.S. District Judge William Steele ordered Baxter to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years after his term. The judge recommended mental health treatment in prison and ordered the defendant to participating in urine surveillance, sex offender treatment and mental health evaluation afterward. Baxter’s access to computers also will be restricted, the judge ruled.

The case began in February 2020 with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving child pornography on the Kik Messenger application. Investigators traced a pair of email addresses connected to Baxter.

Initially, according to court records, Baxter claimed someone had hacked him and denied having child pornography. Later, his plea agreement shows, he admitted to law enforcement investigators that he deleted his Kik app and conducted a network reset of his cell phone because he believed agents were going to question him about the images.

He told investigators that he got into Kik in order to meet people and that he because sexually attracted to children ages 10 to 14 after the app exposed him to it.

Defense attorney Jeff Deen, in a court filing, argued for leniency. He pointed to letters of support written by relatives, Baxter’s ex-girlfriend and his employer. He noted that his client suffered an anxiety attack in 2020, triggered by his breakup with his fiancée, and ended up in the hospital.

“During the low period of his life that followed, he became exposed to the dark side and succumbed to its lure,” he wrote.

Deen suggested his client became addicted to child pornography.

“As the Court is aware, viewing improper pornography can be highly addictive in the same way that drugs are,” he wrote. “Some people can try marijuana or something worse and never be interested in it again. Others try it and they wake up five years later broke, in jail, or dead.”

