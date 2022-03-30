Final plans for Mobile River Bridge project delayed again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A potential solution to the Bayway blues will have to wait a little bit longer. Eastern Shore MPO Chairman Jack Burrell Tuesday defended ALDOT’s decision to wait for a more stable market.

“I really am happy to know that they’re taking their time to get it right. In fact, I would rather them get it right than us have to redo it six months to a year after that,” Burrell said.

“Anyone that’s in business knows labor issues, supply chain issues and inflationary pressures are affecting all aspects of our life. So, ALDOT is trying to chase a moving target right now. Nobody wants to be tied down to a price FOR something that may be one to five years in the future,” Burrell added.

The current framework of that plan would see a $2.50 toll for cars that use the new bridge and free no-toll options including the Causeway, Wallace and Bankhead tunnels and the Africatown bridge.

This plan would try to alleviate the frustrating and consistent traffic on the Bayway.

According to Burrell, those plans shouldn’t change.

“We put forth that framework. I’ve been asked through the course of the day; Do I think we’re going to deviate from that framework? And the answer is, no I don’t think we’re gonna deviate,” Burrell said.

ALDOT hopes to have a draft plan including cost estimates for review by June 1st.

