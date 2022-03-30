Mudbugs & Margaritas Festival 2022

The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Mudbugs & Margaritas Festival is coming to Heritage Park in downtown Foley, Alabama, April 2, 2022. Whatever you may call them, mudbugs, crayfish, crawdads, ditchbugs, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, or yabbies, get ready to enjoy them in many different savory dishes! All food trucks will have a variety of crawfish choices, in addition to their regular menu items, delicious festival snacks and drinks, high quality art & craft vendors, live music, large youth/kids activity zone with a petting zoo, free contests with winnings, multiple margarita stands, beer & wine and much more.

“We are super excited about this festival,” stated Beach Life Events President, Lisa Yeater, she continued “I can’t wait to grab my chair and sit on the lawn enjoying my mudbugs and margaritas, while listening to some great music”. Event details: Heritage Park, in downtown Foley Alabama, will be the home of this tasty fun-filled festival with easy, no-hassle, free parking.

Saturday, April 2nd, 10am – 7pm

Some of the fun:

10am – The festivities and excitement begin

11:00am – 1:00pm – ULA – Nations best Jimmy Buffett Band

1:15pm – Mudbug Toss

1:30 – Margarita Stein Holding

2:30 – Eagles Sunrise – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band

4:15 – Mudbug Toss

4:30 – Margarita Stein Holding

5:00pm – 6:30pm – Alabama Sunrise – Authentic Alabama

Tribute Band

7pm – End of the festival.

Event Location: Heritage Park, 200 N McKenzie St. downtown Foley Alabama. Entry: $5.00 per person, twelve and under Free. Let us celebrate together this delicious, entertaining festival, the fabulous weather, and our wonderful community, by bringing our family and friends to this memorable event. Visit https://www.beachlifeevents.com/ for more information.

