Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Recipe: Shrimp Enchiladas

Recipe: Shrimp Enchiladas
Recipe: Shrimp Enchiladas(FOX10 News)
By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shows us her take on easy enchiladas with the delicious combo of shrimp and Gouda cheese!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • 10 oz can diced tomatoes with chilies, drained
  • 15 oz can green enchilada sauce
  • 7 oz smoked Gouda cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese blend, shredded
  • 1 tsp. chili powder
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 tsp. cumin
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp. onion powder
  • 8 burrito size flour tortillas

STEPS:

  1. Heat 1 tsp. olive oil over medium high heat in a skillet. Add shrimp, chili powder, kosher salt, black pepper, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder. Cook for 5 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from heat. Cool for a few minutes.
  2. Combine cooked shrimp, diced tomatoes with chilies, and Gouda cheese in a bowl.
  3. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non stick spray.
  4. Spread 1/2 cup of shrimp mixture onto a tortilla. Roll tightly and place in baking dish. Continue filling and rolling each tortilla.
  5. Pour enchilada sauce over rolled enchiladas. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded cheese. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes. Serve hot.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Art Classes with Coastal Makers
Art Classes with Coastal Makers
Mudbottom Revival Dog River Music Festival 2022
Mudbottom Revival Dog River Music Festival 2022
Greene & Phillips: Common Mistakes After an Accident
Greene & Phillips: Common Mistakes After an Accident
Feel Younger with Plexaderm
Feel Younger with Plexaderm