Recipe: Shrimp Enchiladas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shows us her take on easy enchiladas with the delicious combo of shrimp and Gouda cheese!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 10 oz can diced tomatoes with chilies, drained
- 15 oz can green enchilada sauce
- 7 oz smoked Gouda cheese, shredded
- 1 cup cheddar cheese blend, shredded
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. onion powder
- 8 burrito size flour tortillas
STEPS:
- Heat 1 tsp. olive oil over medium high heat in a skillet. Add shrimp, chili powder, kosher salt, black pepper, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder. Cook for 5 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from heat. Cool for a few minutes.
- Combine cooked shrimp, diced tomatoes with chilies, and Gouda cheese in a bowl.
- Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non stick spray.
- Spread 1/2 cup of shrimp mixture onto a tortilla. Roll tightly and place in baking dish. Continue filling and rolling each tortilla.
- Pour enchilada sauce over rolled enchiladas. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded cheese. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes. Serve hot.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
