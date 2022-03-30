Recipe: Shrimp Enchiladas

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shows us her take on easy enchiladas with the delicious combo of shrimp and Gouda cheese!

INGREDIENTS:

10 oz can diced tomatoes with chilies, drained

STEPS:

Heat 1 tsp. olive oil over medium high heat in a skillet. Add shrimp, chili powder, kosher salt, black pepper, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder. Cook for 5 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from heat. Cool for a few minutes.

Combine cooked shrimp, diced tomatoes with chilies, and Gouda cheese in a bowl.

Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non stick spray.

Spread 1/2 cup of shrimp mixture onto a tortilla. Roll tightly and place in baking dish. Continue filling and rolling each tortilla.