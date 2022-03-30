Advertise With Us
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say

Keyanna Sylvester
Keyanna Sylvester(Mobile Police Department)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 13-year-old runaway reported missing last week and located Sunday in D’Iberville, Mississippi, has died in an area hospital, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The circumstances around the death of Keyanna Sylvester are unclear, police said.

The girl reportedly ran away on March 21, was believed to have spent some time in Ocean Springs, Miss., and was seen on March 23 in Moss Point, Miss., before being found in D’Iberville and taken to a hospital.

D’Iberville police Capt. Jason King said the girl was at a motel in the city on Thursday and at some point went to an area hospital, although he added that it is uncertain how she died. He told FOX10 News police are waiting for a report by the medical examiner.

