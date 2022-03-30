Spring Into Action Emergency Blood Drive

Thursday March 31 from 8 to 5

Representatives from LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will be set up in our Summerdale Training Center to accept blood donations. The pints they receive will benefit local medical centers, including Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Mobile Infirmary, among many others in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Each pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, including accident victims, those fighting chronic illnesses and patients recovering from surgery.

LifeSouth currently has only a two-day supply of blood, so we want to stress to everyone that the need for donations is at a critical level.

Event page: https://www.baldwinemc.com/spring-into-action-blood-drive/

All blood donors will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card, OWA amusement park passes, and a Wharf prize package that includes Keith Urban tickets.

Everyone at least 17 years old, 110 pounds and in generally good health is invited to donate blood. All blood types are needed and first-time donors are welcome.

Baldwin EMC is a member-owned cooperative supplying electric service to more than 83,000 meters throughout Baldwin County and southern Monroe County, including Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

Baldwin EMC’s headquarters office is in Summerdale, Ala.

Headquarters Address:

19600 AL-59, Summerdale, AL 36580

We also have district offices in Orange Beach and Bay Minette.

Phone: 251.989.6247

Website: https://www.baldwinemc.com

You can also follow Baldwin EMC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.