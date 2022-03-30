Vacation rental companies on Dauphin Island warning out-of-town guests about possible severe weather

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Besides the rough surf, Wednesday was a picture-perfect day on Dauphin Island with kids and families enjoying the sand.

Len and Mary Jo Clark from Indiana were some of a few dozen on the West End taking in the sight.

“We have five grandchildren with us and four children and they’re having the best time,” Mary Jo said.

The Clarks spent part of the day shelling and cleaning up trash on the beach. They know severe storms could be heading their way, but they are not too concerned because Indiana sees weather like this too.

“We get storms sometimes so that doesn’t worry us and we’re in a tornado area,” Mary Jo said. “We haven’t been through a tornado, but we know how to prepare for them.”

This time of year, Dauphin Island is packed with out of towners.

Vacation rental company Dauphin Island Real Estate knows that and plans ahead when severe storms are in the forecast providing constant updates.

“We do personally call every renter we have, we send push notifications to their smartphones all that kind of good stuff,” said Andy Sims with Dauphin Island Real Estate.

The goal is safety because conditions on Dauphin Island can change in an instant.

“They’re not from the area, they’re from the Midwest and stuff where they have their own types of weather events, but here it’s scary when the water gets up to the house, underneath the house and even to the main road,” Sims said.

For the Clarks, they are hoping the forecast is a bust, so they can get back to enjoying their trip to Dauphin Island.

“We’re hoping it just passes through overnight,” Len said.

“We’re having such a good time that we think we can handle what’s going to happen,” Mary Jo said.

