We remain in a Level 4 moderate risk zone
A wind advisory is in effect for the region
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WALA) - As of midmorning a wind advisory has been issued for every county in the area. We could see the wind speeds get up to 40-50 mph during the day.
Tonight, a line of severe storms will move in. Level 4 out of 5 severe weather risk zone is in place for the whole region, which means all modes of severe weather are possible tonight including a risk for large tornadoes. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued! The severe threat will last from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Things look much calmer for Thursday and Friday.
